/'Ironic': Indian diplomat calls out Pakistan's hypocrisy for lecture on human rights violations at UNHRC

At the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India called out Pakistan’s hypocrisy as it chose to lecture on human rights violations on the forum. Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain threw light on the state of affairs in Pakistan and how it has failed to tackle the persecution of minorities on its own land. He said, “We find it deeply ironic that a country with the worst human rights record seeks to lecture others. Their attempt to misuse this forum with fabricated allegations against India only exposes their hypocrisy."

Hussain added, "Instead of making baseless propaganda, they should confront the rampantstate-sponsored persecution, systematic discrimination against their own religious and ethnic minority that plagues their own society.”

These comments by India comes days after Pakistani military conducted aerial strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistani Air Force struck its own province killing 30 people, including women and children. And there are videos of the bodies of the deceased being carried out of homes in the Matre Dara village located in the Tirah Valley. The disturbing visuals are of people carrying their loved ones. During the wee hours of September 22, the forces dropped eight LS-6 bombs from JF-17 fighter jets. There has been no statement on the killing by the government or the military; the authorities have remained silent.

Moeed Pirzada, a Pakistani TV anchor based in the US, shared a video, and he wrote, “This is not Gaza, it’s Pakistan.. If you get a break from Israel’s war, think a little about here too.” The village only had bodies being carried by men, which looked like a huge funeral procession and also highlighted the grim reality of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

