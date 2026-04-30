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‘Inspections not a gimmick’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warns private schools against any form of coercion

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 20:58 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 20:58 IST
‘Inspections not a gimmick’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warns private schools against any form of coercion

‘Inspections not a gimmick’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warns private schools against any form of coercion Photograph: (Credit: X/screenshot)

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The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that her inspections of private schools are not symbolic but are meant to ensure active enforcement of rules. 

In a firm message, CM Gupta underlined that there should be no captive buying practices, no single-vendor monopolies, and no indirect pressure on parents. “Ensure this without exception,” she said, adding that any violation or attempt to manipulate the system would invite the strictest legal action. She also indicated that in extreme cases, even a government takeover of institutions could be considered.

The chief minister asserted that her inspections of private schools are not symbolic but are meant to ensure active enforcement of rules. She said, “My inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action. They are driven by the voices of parents who have written to me, telling me where I must go next.”

She revealed that these inspections are guided by complaints and suggestions received directly from parents, highlighting a participatory approach to governance. Gupta encouraged citizens to continue sharing their concerns, reinforcing that accountability in the education system is a collective responsibility.

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“Fixing Delhi is our responsibility. My Delhi, My responsibility,” she said, framing the initiative as part of a broader effort to protect the rights of parents and students. The move is expected to bring relief to many families who have long complained about being compelled to purchase overpriced school supplies from designated vendors, a practice that has been a recurring concern in the private education sector.

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