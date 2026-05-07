/'India will track, identify and punish every terrorist': Indian Army releases special video of Operation Sindoor | WATCH

One year has passed since the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terrorism in Pakistan. To mark the anniversary, the Indian Army released a video, saying, ‘India forgets nothing, India forgives nothing.’ The 1-minute-28-second video was posted on X at exactly 1:05 am, the same time the operation started on the night of May 6–7 last year. During the mission, which lasted around 25 minutes, the Air Force carried out strikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists. The video opens with a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he warns terrorists and their handlers. It then shows how India and its armed forces prepared for Operation Sindoor following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, and how the mission targeted terrorist networks based in Pakistan. Visuals of destruction at terror camps and military sites are also included.

Watch the video here

Operation Sindoor: 25 minutes, 9 targets

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After the Pahalgam attack, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7. Within about 25 minutes, nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK were destroyed. The strikes targeted bases linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. More than 100 terrorists were reportedly killed in the operation. Among the casualties were 10 relatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief and most-wanted terrorist Masood Azhar. India’s action triggered a strong response from Pakistan, which attempted retaliatory strikes. However, Indian forces thwarted these efforts and responded with counterattacks, targeting Pakistani airbases and key installations. Incoming missiles from Pakistan were intercepted mid-air by India’s air defense systems. The confrontation lasted for four days. As pressure mounted, Pakistan requested a ceasefire. India agreed, and a ceasefire was implemented on May 10.

Justice for Pahalgam victims