/'India’s space triumph fills nation with zeal': PM Modi hails Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom 4 mission to ISS

Noting the recent triumph of India in different sectors, including space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mentioned the achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who achieved another milestone in space after Rakesh Sharma by piloting the Axiom 4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). He also noted that this monsoon session marks the celebration of "victory."

While addressing the media persons before the commencement of the Monsoon Session on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the achievements of India in space that have filled the country with new zeal and enthusiasm towards science and innovation.

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. Hoisting the Indian tricolour flag at the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time is a moment of pride for every countryman. This successful journey is going to fill the country with new zeal and enthusiasm towards science and innovation. The entire Parliament, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will join in with one voice the pride that Indians are experiencing and will celebrate it with one voice," PM Modi said.

PM Modi hails Indian defence forces

PM Modi also hailed the achievements of ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating that every nation is attracted towards the new “Made in India form of Indian military power.” He applauded the role of the Indian military in making the operation a tremendous success, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were sabotaged in just 22 minutes.

