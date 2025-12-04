/'If the US has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn't India': Vladimir Putin defends India's right to buy Russian oil amid US tariffs

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed US criticism of India's oil purchases from Russia. Putin argued that if the United States is permitted to buy Russian nuclear fuel for its power plants, India should similarly have the right to purchase Russian energy resources. "As for India's purchase of energy resources from Russia, I would like to note and have already mentioned publicly this once, the United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants," Putin was quoted as saying in an interview to India Today. "That is also fuel, Uranium for the reactors operating in the United States. If the US has the right to buy our fuel, why shouldn't India have the same privilege?" Putin added.



Putin pointed out that the US imports uranium from Russia for its nuclear reactors, and questioned why India, which relies on energy imports, should be treated differently. This statement comes after US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India's purchases of Russian oil, the highest tariff on any country, back in August. Putin, however, refrained from criticising Trump directly, acknowledging that his tariff decisions were made with the belief that they would benefit the US economy.

