/‘I don’t want to do MBBS’: Maharashtra NEET topper dies by suicide after expressing reluctance to study medicine

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district died by suicide allegedly over not wanting to study medicine. The victim, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, reportedly left behind a suicide note saying that he did not want to become a doctor. Borkar lived with his family and had recently cleared the NEET UG 2025 examination and had secured an All India Rank of 1475 in the OBC category. He was being prepared to travel to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, for admission to an MBBS course and on the same morning he committed suicide.

According to police, he died by suicide at his residence before he could leave for Gorakhpur. He was found hanging at home. A suicide note was recovered from the scene. According to police officials investigating the case, the suicide note read, “I don’t want to do MBBS. A businessman earns as much as a doctor. I don’t want to go through five years of study and then an MD.”

According to details shared by the family to the police, Borkar was a very bright student and had attempted the NEET exam twice. In his first attempt, he secured admission to an MBBS program but was dissatisfied with the college. He worked hard and appeared for the exam again, earning a significantly higher rank this year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source