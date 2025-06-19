"Have disagreements with Congress leadership": Shashi Tharoor says not invited for Nilambur by-election campaign

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has recently returned from the Operation Sindoor outreach delegation, which he was leading to put India’s point across to the international community. There, the leader had spoken about the country’s might and intolerance towards terrorism. Tharoor highlighted the surgical strikes that India has conducted in the last decade; the comment made for the country may have gone down well with the party. The Congress party, soon highlighted the surgical strikes that were conducted before 2014. And now, as the Nilambur by-elections are underway in Kerala. The Congress MP said, the party did not extend an invitation to him to campaign for the constituency.

This hints at a difference in opinion between him and the leadership. Talking to reporters, he clarified, “I have been working in Congress for the past 16 years. I have some differences of opinion with the party, and I will discuss them inside the party. Today I don't want to speak it. I need to meet and talk, let the time come, and I will discuss it. The discussion with the PM was only on matters related to the MPs' delegation. When an issue arises for the nation, it is our responsibility to stand with the nation. When the nation needs my service, I am always ready.”

He did highlight the difference in opinion, but was clear about the fact that the Congress party, its values and workers are dear to him. Tharoor continued, "As you know, I have disagreements with the current Congress leadership. Some of them are in the public domain, so you know them. It is better to sort it out within the party by talking to them directly. Congress party, its values, and its workers are dear to me. I have been working with them for the past 16 years, and I have seen their commitment, dedication and idealism."