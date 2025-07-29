Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (July 29) made a sarcastic jibe at the Opposition during the Operation Sindoor debate in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament. The session was held on the occasion of Nag Panchami, a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of serpents. Taunting the Opposition, who have been questioning the government on the Operation Sindoor to avenge Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said that feeding snakes milk on the occasion of Nag Panchami was okay, but not every day. He was referring to the Hindu ritual of offering milk to the snakes on the festival.

“I only want to say this to Opposition members, or rather, all members present here...today is Nag Panchami,” Singh said, drawing laughter in the parliament. "Feeding snakes milk on Nag Panchami is fine. But not daily," he added for good measure. “Our vision is that Operation Sindoor will continue. It may pause in between, but it will never stop as long as terrorism exists.”

The defence minister also issued a stark warning to Pakistan and the world that India will eliminate terrorism. He also expressed hopes that the people of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will return and accept that they are Indians.

What is the significance of offering milk to snakes on Nag Panchami?

The tradition of feeding snakes during Nag Panchami is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. Snakes are associated with several deities in Hinduism, including Lord Shiva. The ritual is perceived as an act of devotion. It is also associated with seeking blessings and protection from the powerful serpents.

The Hindu ritual is a symbol of fertility, purity, and life, as it is believed to appease the deities, ensuring the well-being of the community. The offering of milk is also believed to pacify the snakes during the monsoon season, when they emerge from their burrows due to rain, and prevent harm.