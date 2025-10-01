/'Demographic change, extremist thinking, caste, regionalism could erode India's foundation': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that although infiltration and external forces have historically posed risks to India's unity, the greater challenge today lies in demographic changes that threaten social equality. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, PM Modi emphasised India's strength rests in its “unity in diversity”. However, he warned that divisions fuelled by caste, language, regionalism, and extremist ideology could erode the country's foundation if left unchecked.

"Social equality means establishing social justice by giving priority to the deprived and promoting national unity. Today, crises are emerging that directly attack our unity, culture, and security. Extremist thinking, regionalism, disputes over caste, language, and divisions instigated by external forces. All these countless challenges lie before us," he said.

PM Modi says social equality faces a major challenge

He added that unity in diversity has always remained the soul of India, warning that "if this principle is broken, the nation’s strength will also be weakened." While emphasising the need to continuously uphold and strengthen this value, PM Modi underscored that today, social equality faces a major challenge from demographic change rather than from infiltration.

"Unity in diversity has always been India's soul. If this strength is broken, India will weaken... Social harmony faces a big threat from infiltrators causing a demographic shift. This question concerns our internal security and future. This is why I announced the Demographic Mission from the Red Fort. We need to stay alert and fight this challenge," he also said, news agency ANI reported.

Describing it as a matter linked to internal security and lasting peace, he said this was the reason he had launched the Demographic Mission from the Red Fort, urging citizens to stay alert and address the challenge with commitment.

Prime Minister Modi added that, just as challenges have evolved, the nature of the nation’s struggles today is also different. "Economic dependence on other countries is a conspiracy to break our unity. There's a conspiracy to change our demographics," he warned.