/'Democracy and Pakistan don't go together': India reacts sharply to Pakistan’s deepening political crisis

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal triggered a sharp reaction on Monday (December 8) with a pointed remark about Pakistan’s internal political situation, suggesting that “democracy and Pakistan don’t go together.” His comment came during the ministry’s weekly briefing, when he was asked about the deteriorating democratic climate in Pakistan, particularly regarding former prime minister Imran Khan and the ongoing unrest. Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring developments across the border but chose not to elaborate. “We monitor everything happening in Pakistan. As for democracy, you said it is weakening there. Democracy and Pakistan don't go together, so it’s best not to say more,” he remarked.

On Pakistan–Afghanistan border tensions

Addressing a separate question about recent clashes along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border, Jaiswal expressed India’s concern over reports of Afghan civilian deaths. “We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed. We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Afghanistan,” he added. At least five people were killed after heavy gunfire was exchanged between Pakistani and Afghan forces on Friday, news agency Reuters reported, worsening relations following the collapse of peace talks the previous weekend.

Escalating political turmoil in Pakistan

Jaiswal’s comments coincided with escalating political tensions in Pakistan. Earlier in the week, Pakistan’s military issued an unusually blunt criticism of Imran Khan. Military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, without naming him directly, described the imprisoned ex-prime minister as a “mentally ill” narcissist, according to the news agency Associated Press. The military’s statement came a day after Khan posted on X, calling Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir a “mentally unstable individual” whom he blamed for the breakdown of Pakistan’s constitutional order.