/'Delhi under water': Heavy rain flood markets, hospitals, and roads in national capital—WATCH

After heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Delhi, prompting waterlogging and entering water in shops and warehouses, causing damage to goods in several areas of the National Capital on Tuesday morning. One of the worst-hit areas was Connaught Place (CP), popularly known as 'the heart of the city,' which experienced over 100.2 mm of rainfall within only two hours.

Several visuals of the flooded road and commuters experiencing trouble while travelling also surfaced on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). A video of Connaught Place posted by Indian news agency ANI shows waterlogging near the market where several cars and motorcycles are submerged in the flooded road. People were also seen wading through the waterlogged road to access the market through the metro station.

The next visuals of Safdarjung Hospital show water accumulating in several places of the area, which is causing difficulties for patients and hospital staff. Several cars and bikes were seen submerged in the flooded road near the hospital.

Another visual from the 'Sadar Bazar' pop-up on X shows waterlogging in the largest wholesale market on Qutub Road with water up to the waist. Following the heavy rain, water entered shops and warehouses, causing damage to goods. The market was filled with items related to Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Janmashtami.

A terrifying video of flooded streets was also witnessed in Kamla Nagar Market, which is a part of North Delhi.

Other impacted areas included Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, where streets were flooded, and vehicles struggled to navigate submerged roads in Pragati Maidan, as per the visuals shared by news agency PTI.

Delhi Traffic Police issue advisories

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police issued several advisories after heavy downpours, warning commuters to avoid specific routes. The Azad Market Railway Underpass and Ram Bagh Road also experienced waterlogging, impacting traffic flow in the nearby areas. Vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Pul Mithai, Barfkhana, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg were diverted.