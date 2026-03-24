Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (Mar 24) that it’s essential for India to put out a strong message to the world. He acknowledged the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and said it is "worrisome"; the country is all the more tense as Indian seafarers are stranded in the conflict region. "The war is affecting our trade routes; petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers' routine supply is being impacted."

He mentioned the well-being of over one crore Indians living in the Gulf is the country's priority. “We have urged for de-escalation, and we aim to bring about peace in the region.” PM Modi objected to the attack on the commercial vessels and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a global trade route. India stands for diplomacy through dialogue in these trying times, the PM assured the House.

Add WION as a Preferred Source