Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (Mar 24) that it’s essential for India to put out a strong message to the world. He acknowledged the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and said it is "worrisome"; the country is all the more tense as Indian seafarers are stranded in the conflict region. "The war is affecting our trade routes; petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers' routine supply is being impacted."
He mentioned the well-being of over one crore Indians living in the Gulf is the country's priority. “We have urged for de-escalation, and we aim to bring about peace in the region.” PM Modi objected to the attack on the commercial vessels and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a global trade route. India stands for diplomacy through dialogue in these trying times, the PM assured the House.
Also read: ‘Making fuel and gas available from all sources’: PM Modi reviews energy security, trade impact of Hormuz blockade
"In these turbulent times, our government is working with sensitivity. All countries have assured the safety of Indian nationals. It is disheartening that some people have died due to attacks, while some have sustained injuries," he added.