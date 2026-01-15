/'Atmanirbhar and future-ready': Rajnath Singh lauds soldiers on Indian Army Day

On the occasion of Indian Army Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the soldiers for their valour and service to the nation. marks the 78th anniversary of the transition from British colonial rule to the Indian Army taking command in an independent India. Singh took to his social media to write, “Greetings to our brave Indian Army personnel and their families on the proud occasion of Army Day.”

“The nation salutes their indomitable courage, supreme sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding India’s sovereignty and integrity. Ever vigilant on our borders and steadfast in times of crisis, the Indian Army has earned global respect through its professionalism, discipline and humanitarian service. Our Government remains fully committed to building a modern, Atmanirbhar and future-ready Army. A grateful nation stands united in pride and respect for its soldiers,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source