/'A saffron-clad businessman': Yogi Adityanath, wearing traditional dress, meets Singapore investors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Singapore on Monday (February 23) for the first leg of his official overseas visit, where he received a grand welcome from members of the Indian community gathered outside his hotel. An 11-member delegation has accompanied him. The visit is aimed at attracting investment and accelerating industrial development in Uttar Pradesh, further positioning the state as a leading investment destination.

During his stay, the Chief Minister met Teo Chee Hean, Chairman of Temasek, along with his team. Their discussions centered on potential investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh across key sectors, including data centers, logistics hubs, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure. Sharing details of the meeting on X, Adityanath described the interaction as productive and highlighted the state government’s investor-friendly policies and fast-track clearance mechanisms for global investors.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Temasek is set to invest ₹1,000 crore in hospital and logistics projects in Uttar Pradesh. Following his engagements in Singapore, the Chief Minister will travel to Japan. This marks his second official foreign visit since taking office; his first overseas trip was to Myanmar in 2017. With several companies from Japan and Singapore already operating in Uttar Pradesh, the visit is expected to boost the state’s manufacturing sector further.

Netizens react to Yogi Adityanath wearing Saffron attire

Yogi Adityanath often stands out in his traditional saffron robes, even when meeting officials dressed in formal suits. Netizens took it to X. A user wrote, “Delighted to see Yogi Adityanath in this role. A saffron-clad businessman!!”, while another wrote, “Even abroad, Baba Ji in saffron attire, standing tall in the world! Even on foreign tours, neither the color of Yogi Ji's clothes changed nor his style of working! Yogi Adityanath is currently on a tour of Singapore. Pictures from the first day of the visit have come out. Representing India's culture and tradition. and self-confidence in saffron attire, Yogi Ji is presenting the immense possibilities of Uttar Pradesh in front of global investors. Hindustan Zindabad.”