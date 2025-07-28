Parliamentary discussion on Operation Sindoor begins. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has commenced the 16-hour debate on India's action against terrorism through precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in neighbouring Pakistan. An operation which was a retaliatory action against the dastardly attack on 26 innocent tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Singh highlighted it took ‘22 minutes’ to destroy the terrorist infrastructure. He also saluted the soldiers, who relentlessly work to safeguard the borders.

Singh continued, “Soon after the Pahalgam attack, our armed forces took action and hit with precision the nine terrorist infra sites in which more than 100 terrorists, their trainers and handlers were targeted "

"Crossing the border or capturing territory was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. The politico-military aim of launching Operation Sindoor was to eliminate those terror nurseries that Pakistan had nurtured for many years. It was launched to serve justice to those families who lost loved ones in the terror attack. And that is why the armed forces were given complete freedom to choose their targets. The aim was not to start a war, but to force the adversary to bow down,” he emphasised.