On Monday (July 28), before the commencement of the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, a retaliatory action by India against Pakistan, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asked 'why is the Opposition running away from the topic?'. Three months after the dastardly attack that killed 26 innocent tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, a Parliamentary discussion will commence shortly.



Before the house was adjourned, Rijiju said, "We were all ready for the discussion. 10 minutes before the discussion had to start, the Opposition came up with their agenda that the government should give a line of commitment that, after this, the issue of SIR would be discussed. To bring in a condition just 10 minutes before the discussion is not right."