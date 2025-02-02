A California-based snack company, Cal Yee Farm LLC, has issued a recall for several chocolate and yogurt-covered products after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified them under Class I, the highest risk level. The recall follows the discovery of undeclared allergens, including milk, soy, wheat, sesame, synthetic dye, and almonds, in some of the company's products. These allergens could potentially trigger severe allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.



The affected products include Dark Chocolate Walnuts, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Dark Chocolate Almonds, and other similar items. The recall was initiated after the FDA identified that these products were sold with incorrect labelling. Although no illnesses have been reported, the company warned consumers with allergies to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, synthetic dye, and almonds.



The affected items were sold in California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, both through the company’s retail store in Suisun Valley, California, and its website, www.calyeefarm.com. Additional sales occurred through Boa Vista Orchards’ store in Placerville, California.



The recall includes a variety of Cal Yee Farm branded products, sold in clear plastic zippered pouches in 8-ounce bags or larger, with bright yellow labels and small white UPC code labels on the back. The FDA has reclassified the recall, which is a routine part of the agency’s process.



Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised to dispose of them or return them for a full refund. For more information, Cal Yee Farm can be reached at (707) 425-5327 or via email at [email protected]. The company’s customer service hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday.



The FDA’s classification system includes Class I, which indicates a serious risk of adverse health consequences or death; Class II, which suggests temporary or medically reversible consequences; and Class III, which involves products unlikely to cause harm.

