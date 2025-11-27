Healthcare technology will deliver improved patient care, regulations, and efficiency in operations. Although huge amounts of money have been invested, on average 60-70 percent of healthcare IT initiatives fail to deliver, according to the expectations on the revenue and patient outcome fronts. According to Arjun Warrier, a specialist in healthcare IT transformation with a work experience of more than 18 years, it is not so difficult to succeed with a project, but it is hard to see why a failure is so widespread.

Warrier is a Customer Success Manager at IBM today, where he has managed strategic healthcare implementations that have earned a total of more than 10M ARR. He has worked at Axway in the role of Senior Consultant and Project Manager, and has had zero project failures in close to twenty years, a record of achievement unmatched. His efforts have conserved clients more than 2.5 million dollars in re-work, increased operational ROI by 15-25 and attained 100 percent FDA/DEA compliance during the audits, having received over 50,000 patient records with a 99.9 percent uptime.

In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, he provided a rapid analytics platform within the compressed timelines and within the compliance. He also led Controlled Substance Ordering System (CSOS) rollouts to Fortune 500 pharmacy companies, sped up FDA e-submissions at top biopharmas by 25 percent and made major insurers integrate HIPAA-compliantly.

Warrier sees the fundamental reason of failure as the lack of alignment between stakeholders - clinical, technical, administrative and regulatory teams tend to have different definitions of success. Another area of weakness is compliance, which is often considered as an after thought and not a part of the initial design. The problem is further worsened by the complexity of legacy systems and poor change management.

His remedy: compliance-first and stakeholder alignment solutions. He reduces the number of redesigns and leads to permanent adoption by making compliance part of the project design and involving all stakeholders at the early stages. His models focus on patient-centered outcomes that are measured by the efficiency of workflow and the quality of care rather than the just completion measures.

The frameworks by Warrier have been used in the Axway Best of LinkedIn blog of the article titled Innovation in Healthcare Integration Leadership and in LinkedIn blog on the topic of AI in healthcare. He puts across the reusable project success models as well, in podcasts and technical documentation.