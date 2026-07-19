/Trump’s Navy to punish sailor who jumped off USS Abraham Lincoln | Gravitas

With no end in sight for the West Asia conflict, the prolonged deployment of sailors aboard warships like USS Abraham Lincoln has become a major talking point.

Now, a new report has raised concerns about how US is dealing with mental health concerns of its military personnel.

American news portal MS NOW flagged the case of one such sailor aboard USS Abraham Lincoln which has been at sea since November last year.

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This personnel attempted suicide by jumping from this warship on August 3.

After being medically evacuated, he was sent back to the US ten days later.

What was the trigger for this action?

According to this report, the sailor was stressed out due to his deployment being extended.

Additionally, he was repeatedly denied paternity leave.

His wife gave birth to a child in February this year.

This aspect cannot be understated as reports had previously indicated that most sailors are working very long shifts and some are rarely even getting a day off.

Complaints also surfaced that personnel on USS Abraham Lincoln are running out of food, toothpaste and soap.

Now, what charges is the sailor who attempted suicide facing?

According to MS NOW, he has been accused of intentionally hurting himself to avoid service.

Additionally, he has been charged for absence without leave.

The report claimed that the commanding officer is likely to decide his punishment.

He could reportedly end up losing half of his normal pay.

Reacting to this, Democratic lawmaker Sara Jacobs, who is also a member of the House Armed Services Committee, stressed that no one should be punished over mental health issues.

She called upon the US Navy to provide sailors with the necessary support they deserve.

While US President Donald Trump as well as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have dismissed concerns about living conditions on USS Abraham Lincoln, the warship will make a brief stop in Thailand next week, before heading back to US.