/Israel MPs plan to pass law to prevent Netanyahu from becoming PM again | GRAVITAS

Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting to hold on to power, even as Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has been tasked with forming the next government. In a move aimed at preventing Netanyahu from returning as prime minister, Eisenkot's party has introduced a bill proposing a maximum tenure for the country's top political office. The move comes amid growing opposition to Netanyahu's continued leadership and an increasingly divided political landscape.

But Netanyahu is not backing down just yet.

Addressing newly elected members of parliament after their oath-taking ceremony, Netanyahu once again called for a national unity government. He argued that a stable coalition was necessary to counter the persistent threat from Iran. However, his remarks also drew criticism after he targeted Arab parties and called for an investigation into alleged foreign funding and interference in the elections.

The political confrontation spilled onto the streets as well. Two rival groups of protesters gathered outside Israel's parliament. While one group demanded that the new government comprise only Jewish parties, the other called for Arab parties to be included in the coalition. The political tensions subsequently affected efforts to explore a possible coalition. Eisenkot's party cancelled its scheduled preliminary meeting with Likud, which was intended to discuss the possibility of forming a government.

Eisenkot also launched a sharp attack on Netanyahu's leadership. Strongly condemning the prime minister's speech, the Yashar party leader said Netanyahu was unfit to remain in office for even one more minute. Calling for urgent political action, Eisenkot said, and I quote:

"We must act urgently to establish a National emergency government. Netanyahu's continued rule is Dividing Israel and endangering its security."

The urgency is also linked to Netanyahu's position as caretaker prime minister. He continues to head Israel's caretaker government until a new government is sworn in. This means he remains in office even as Eisenkot works towards forming an alternative government. And as the political battle intensifies at home, Netanyahu is reportedly looking towards Washington. The Israeli prime minister has reportedly been calling US President Donald Trump almost daily, urging him to resume strikes on Iran.