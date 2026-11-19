How often have we seen dirty streets and neglected public spaces being cleaned up at lightning speed just ahead of a VIP's visit? Roads are spruced up, garbage is cleared and the red carpet is rolled out for dignitaries. But once the guests leave, the familiar reality returns. That contradiction has come under scrutiny in Mumbai, where the Bombay High Court has questioned the temporary clean-up of parts of the city ahead of the three-day visit by Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The court has asked why authorities cannot maintain the same standards of cleanliness for ordinary citizens throughout the year instead of undertaking special drives only when important personalities visit.

Mumbai's royal makeover

During their three-day visit to India, the Prince and Princess of Wales participated in several engagements in Mumbai. They began by playing gully cricket with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. They also rode an e-rickshaw, visited a craft school and attended a glittering award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize. The royal couple interacted with political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, before concluding their India visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. However, their visit also brought attention to the contrast between the city's usual civic conditions and the special arrangements made for the occasion.

Bombay High Court questions temporary cleanliness

While hearing a petition, the Bombay High Court highlighted how authorities had transformed areas such as Ballard Estate, which was visited by the British royal couple. A division bench comprising Justice GS Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale questioned why such standards of cleanliness could not be maintained permanently for Mumbai's residents. "Instead of having this temporary show of two days, have a permanent show," the court observed.

The bench pointed out that the clean-up drive demonstrated that authorities were capable of acting swiftly when they chose to. It urged the Maharashtra government and Mumbai's civic authorities to ensure that ordinary citizens enjoyed the same conditions. "You are going to be alive only when important personalities visit the city? It may not be appropriate. You have to act for the common man who is the permanent resident of this city," the court said.

A colonial mindset that refuses to go?

The court's observations raise some uncomfortable questions about civic priorities and the VIP culture that continues to shape India's public administration.

While the British left India in 1947, why do ordinary citizens still have to wait for a VIP visit to experience clean streets and better civic infrastructure?

Are we still operating with a colonial mindset, where visiting dignitaries and influential personalities receive privileges that ordinary residents are routinely denied?

Why should there be one standard for royals and VIPs and another for the people who live in the city?

Are clean streets, well-maintained public spaces and traffic-free roads privileges reserved for important personalities, or basic civic rights that every citizen deserves?