Cristiano Ronaldo out of club friendly game against Inter Miami, confirms Al Nassr manager Luis Castro

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr's manager Luis Castro has confirmed that Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo won't be taking part in their Riyadh Season Cup game against Lionel Messi starrer Inter Miami. Castro's comments come on the eve of the game between football's two biggest stars. The game is a midseason friendly for Saudi club Al Nassr and a pre-season game for Major League Soccer's (MLS) Inter Miami.

"We will not see [Messi vs Ronaldo], Ronaldo is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days he can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game," said Castro as quoted by football news outlet GOAL.

Ronaldo isn't playing as he got injured ahead of Al Nassr's China's tour and is still recovering from the injury. Ronaldo had issued a statement at the time of injury and had said: "I feel sad. I know you are sad too, especially the people who love Cristiano, but we have to see this in a good way. We have not cancelled the game, we want to push for the game and be back here. We will be back. I want to play for you. Don't be sad because I am sad, and I hope you understand the circumstances of a football player."