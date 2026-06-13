Looking for a hidden Himalayan village? Try this one

Many travellers seeking mountain breaks end up in crowded hubs like Manali or Shimla. However, deep within the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh lies Chitkul, a remote settlement situated at an altitude of 3,450 metres. Widely recognised as the last inhabited Indian village before the Indo-Tibet border, it offers a largely untouched alpine environment. If you are looking for a completely crowd-free Himalayan village, here is exactly why this destination should be your next stop.

A steep Baspa Valley location

Chitkul sits at the very edge of the Baspa Valley, surrounded by towering peaks and raw Himalayan terrain. According to a 2024 government tourism report, tribal districts like Kinnaur receive less than 12 per cent of the state's total tourist footfall. This isolation actively preserves its landscape. The village features traditional Kinnauri wooden architecture with heavy slate roofs. The crisp air and the constant sound of the fast-flowing Baspa River create a quiet atmosphere that heavily commercialised resorts cannot replicate.

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The final frontier before the border

The geographical location of the village gives it a distinct strategic edge. The civilian road officially ends at the Nagasthi ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) post, located roughly four kilometres past the main settlement. Civilians are not permitted beyond this heavily guarded checkpoint without special military clearance. Walking up to the border outpost offers visitors a rare, firsthand look at the challenging logistical environment where border security forces operate.

Award-winning rural tourism

Despite its remote geography, the village is gaining recognition for sustainable travel. In its 2023 annual report, the Ministry of Tourism awarded Chitkul the 'Best Tourism Village' silver honour. Local residents manage modest homestays and small cafes, offering authentic living experiences. A standard overnight stay in a local wooden homestay costs roughly Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. Visitors can explore the 500-year-old Mathi Temple or use the village as a base camp for the challenging Lamkhaga Pass trek.