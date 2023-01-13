‘Zoey 101’ sequel movie is in the works with Jamie Lynn Spears

A sequel to 'Zoey 101' is in the works. Nickelodeon has confirmed the beginning of production of an original sequel film based on Jamie Lynn Spears' hit series. On Thursday, the network made the news official with Lynn, who will reprise the role of Zoey in the film. One photo showed Lynn dressed in a blingy color outfit and sitting on a chair with her name written on it. The film, which is currently titled 'Zoey 102,' will also bring back the original cast members: Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Christopher Massey (Michael Barrett), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo). According to Variety, the new film will feature former Pacific Coast Academy students reuniting for a wedding in the present day.

Jamie Lynn Spears also shared a photo from the set on her Instagram account and wrote: "IT’S OFFICIAL! 🎬 "Are you prepared? @paramountplus @nickelodeon"



The film is now in production in North Carolina and is expected to premiere by the end of this year on Paramount+, according to Variety.



Reacting to the news, Jamie Lynn said in a statement, reports Variety, "I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love." As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with a such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

"The film will be directed by Nancy Hower with a script by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby."



The original show, which debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005, follows the story of Zoey Brooks, who has enrolled at Pacific Coast Academy. The show was a huge hit before its abrupt cancellation in 2008 after four seasons.