/Yash in fierce Ravana avatar shares cute BTS glimpse with his children from Ramayana sets

For someone who has been commanding the screen as the mighty Ravana, Rocking Star Yash has given fans a rather adorable change of scene this Deepavali! The actor took to social media to share a BTS photograph from an earlier shoot schedule of Ramayana, featuring him in his elaborate Ravana look alongside his children, Ayra and Yatharv.

The playful mirror selfie captures a candid moment between the father and his little ones, offering fans a glimpse of a special memory from the sets of the epic. Alongside this, Yash also shared a beautiful family photograph, extending his Deepavali wishes and thanking audiences for all the love coming his way.

Sharing the photographs, Yash wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali. 🙏 Thank you for the love. 🤗"

In the BTS photograph, Yash is seen in his striking Ravana avatar, while Ayra and Yatharv happily join him in front of the mirror, striking playful poses of their own. It is quite a contrast to the intensity of his on-screen character and a delightful sight for fans, who rarely get to see the superstar in such candid moments with his children. The family photograph adds to the warmth of the post, making it a special Deepavali treat for his followers.

Meanwhile, Ramayana has been receiving immense love and appreciation from audiences across the country, with moviegoers turning up in large numbers at cinemas, from North to South.

The film's grand scale, visual spectacle and storytelling have struck a chord with audiences across regions and languages, bringing people together for a shared theatrical experience. Yash's portrayal of Ravana, in particular, has been receiving tremendous appreciation, with audiences embracing his powerful interpretation of the iconic character. The overwhelming response across markets has made this a special moment for the actor, who took the opportunity to thank audiences for their love and support.