'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer: Watch it for Gal Gadot & movie's main villain Cheetah

Warner Bros released the new trailer for the upcoming 'Wonder Woman 1984' at the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes. The new trailer shows Gal Gadot fighting two more villains -- Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah.



The trailer shows off the intense fight between Wonder Women and the movie's main villain Cheetah and also has a glimpse of Maxwell Lord’s evil plan. The sequel will see the Themysciran Princess in the middle of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. Despite this, Wonder Woman’s shiny new suit steals all the show.



“You know it’s funny, we shot Wonder Woman and we were already fantasizing on the next one. And even on this one, we’re already talking about our next journey together, and what’s the next movie we’re going to do together just because we really, we have great chemistry and we enjoy working together,” Gal Gadot said in an interview.

During the panel, director Patty Jenkins said that filmmakers behind Wonder Woman 1984 want to ensure the movie is released in theaters, despite the wait. ''I think the movie is so great on the big screen''.



The movie has been ready for quite some time now, but due to the pandemic the release has been delayed several times. Originally slated to release last November, the movie has been delayed a few times now and is now slated for an October 2020 release date if everything goes according to plan.