Will Smith bags his first SAG Award for Best Actor, pays tribute King Richard

Will Smith is on cloud nine as he received the first-ever SAG award of his career.



On Sunday, Smith took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor for his outstanding performance in 'King Richard'.

In the movie, he has played the role of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams./

He beat out fellow nominees Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).



Smith's happiness was visible after his name was announced and how he excitedly jumped out of his seat and shouted while embracing co-stars Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney.



After receiving his first SAG awards, Smith paid tribute to his family and King Richard, “That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams,” Smith said.



He continued, “Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one has ever known. He has a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border, which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible.”



Backstage, Smith said he could understand the concept of believing “something that’s not yet true, and you have to believe it powerfully even though it doesn’t exist and the universe hasn’t opened the door for the thing to enter the world yet, and you have to believe it fully.”