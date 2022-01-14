When and where to watch Hilary Duff starrer 'How I Met Your Father' in India

The highly anticipated series 'How I Met Your Father', the spin-off series of 'How I Met Your Mother', has a premiere date now. The show, featuring Hilary Duff will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 19 in India.

"Oh, the stories you`ll hear, The series premiere of #HIMYF starts streaming from January 19," Disney+ Hotstar tweet read. The first two episodes of the show will land on the streaming service on release day.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the new series stars Hilary Duff in the lead role of Sophie. The series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.`



"In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," the official synopsis reads.



The new show is a standalone sequel series to the former CBS hit 'How I Met Your Mother', which aired for 10 seasons between 2005 to 2014 and had 208 episodes. The comedy starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and Alyson Hannigan. Cristin Milioti played the mother.