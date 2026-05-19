/What’s next for Kritika Kamra? After the success of Matka King, actress to headline Pushaan Mukherjee’s film

Actress Kritika Kamra has officially locked her next feature film, marking her first project announcement following the success of Matka King, which is now announced for a second season by Prime Video India. The actress is set to headline director Pushaan Mukherjee’s upcoming drama, currently carrying the working title Dumbbell, with shooting scheduled to commence in June.

Positioned as Kritika’s next major creative step, the film is expected to showcase the actress in a distinctly new space, further strengthening her reputation for choosing layered, performance-driven projects. While the makers are maintaining confidentiality around the storyline, industry sources confirm that Dumbbell is being mounted as a drama, with Kritika taking on a role that is both physically and emotionally demanding and creatively refreshing.

According to sources close to the project, Kritika has already begun preparations ahead of the June shoot schedule. A source shares, “Kritika was immediately drawn to the world of the film because of how different it is from her previous work. As a drama, the film gives her immense scope as a performer, and she has already started prep to fully immerse herself in the character before cameras roll next month.”

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