What are 'mouth buddies'? New dating trend that involves kissing, but there's a catch

A new bizarre dating trend has entered the market: "zui you."



Over the years many modern dating developments shocked us and the most recent one that is gaining prominence among Chinese youngsters is 'zui you' which means "mouth buddies".



In this trend, young people meet total strangers and are allowed to kiss.



The rules under "mouth buddy" are only kissing; individuals are not allowed to start a relationship or even meet for a second date, as per the South China Morning Post.



The new trend has become the talk of social media and university bulletin boards, and large numbers of young people are engaging in the practice of soliciting kisses from total strangers, The Paper reported.



It has been receiving mixed reviews from teenagers, with some thinking "mouth buddies" is suitable for people who are not looking for anything serious, while others warned people that it may be emotionally dangerous and lead to self-harm.

One University student, Guan Li, shared that she learned about the dating trend via an advertisement.



"Actually, I know some people who kissed each other but did not become lovers," she said. "So kissing is common; it's not a big deal."



"Enjoying the present is the most important thing for me." "With a kissing partner, I can feel like I am kissing a person I love."



One art student, Chen Man, who had tried zui you while working on her thesis paper, said it met her needs because she did not want to go as far as casual sex.

"A formal relationship needs the two partners to get to know each other for a long time.