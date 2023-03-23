Wayne Swinny, guitarist of the band Saliva, died after suffering brain haemorrhage

Guitarist Wayne Swinny, one of the band Saliva’s founding members, has passed away. He was 59. Swinny was on tour with his band and was scheduled to perform in Pittsburgh on Tuesday when he suffered a brain haemorrhage. Remembering Swinny, the rock band wrote in the Facebook post, “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny.” “Wayne passed away this afternoon from a Spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour…Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him.” In the statement further, the band noted that more details about the funeral will be shared shortly.

The band shared the news of Swinny's hospitalisation earlier on Tuesday, ''Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain. He is currently in the ICU as we await further news. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”



The lead singer of the band Bobby Amuru paid a heartfelt tribute to Swinny. Amaru, who joined the band in 2011 said, as per People, "I'm not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne's family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him."



"My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that little girl so much. He was a Guitar Hero onstage with all the Rock 'N' Roll swag that most guitar players dream of. Offstage he was a proud father, an Ancient Aliens expert, and an incredible human who had zero enemies! He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time.''



In 1996, Wayne co-founded the group alongside singer Josey Scott, bassist Dave Novotny, guitarist Chris Dabaldo, and drummer Paul Crosby. Some of the famous albums of the band are Every Six Seconds, Under Your Skin, and Blood Stained Love Story among others.