Watch: Trailer of LOTR spin off 'The Rings Of Power' unveiled at Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday has always been the event to launch new trailers of upcoming shows and films. In its 2022 edition, the sporting event saw the unveiling of the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated new series of the year, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'.

The 60-second commercial spot offered Super Bowl viewers their first-ever audio-visual glimpses of JRR Tolkien’s fabled 'Second Age', unveiling a brand-new legend from Amazon Studios and showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay set to begin on September 2. Featuring a selection of characters from the ensemble cast—such as Elves, Dwarves, and Humans—the teaser trailer takes viewers on an action-packed journey filled with wonder and excitement in true cinematic splendour.

The eagerly awaited 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' books and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth.



'The Lord of the Rings' books have been translated into over 38 languages and have sold more than 150 million copies.