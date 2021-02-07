Watch: Phoebe Bridgers smashes her guitar during 'Saturday Night Live' performance

Phoebe Bridgers had a 'smashing' debut on Saturday Night Live stage!



On Saturday, The singer appeared on the 900th episode of the iconic show which was hosted by Canadian actor Dan Levy.



The singer who appeared as the musical guest delivered her first performance and rocked the stage, starting off with her song 'Kyoto', the singer donned her famous skeleton ensemble along with her pearl necklace. Later, she returned in the evening for her second performance on her latest record, 'I Know The End', which blew everyone's minds.

As the song came to an end, Bridgers went on and decided to demolish both her electric guitar and a speaker on stage.



