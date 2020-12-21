Watch: Peter Jackson shares a montage from upcoming documentary 'The Beatles: Get Back'

Peter Jackson revealed new footage from his much-awaited Beatles documentary, 'The Beatles: Get Back.'



Paul McCartney took to his official Twitter account and posted the 5-minutes video, featuring Peter Jackson talking about the documentary and Beatles group.



The footage is a mix of pictures and video that they have been working on. ''we thought it was a good time to give you a little sneaky preview of what we’ve been working on and the sort of vibe and the energy that the film is going to have.''

''Hopefully, it’ll put a smile on your face in these rather bleak times that we’re in at the moment.''



Watch below:

Peter Jackson has released an exclusive sneak peek of his upcoming documentary “@TheBeatles: Get Back” for fans everywhere to enjoy.



The Beatles: Get Back Opens in Theatres August 27, 2021 #TheBeatlesGetBack pic.twitter.com/df5RjID56Z — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 21, 2020 ×

In the clip, Jackson reveals that he’s about halfway through the edit of the film, which is pieced together from 56 hours of unseen footage captured during sessions for 'The Beatles’ Let It Be album in early 1969.



The documentary is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years. The film draws from material originally captured for director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 documentary of the album.



The film was supposed to be released in September but was postponed to 2021 because of COVID-19.