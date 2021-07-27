Watch: BTS band member Suga breaks down as he spots his parents in audience during concert

An old video of the BTS has been doing the rounds of the internet where band member Suga can be seen breaking down. Turns out the video dates back to 2016 and had Suga's parents in the audience.



Suga saw his parents at the concert and broke down in tears and bowed. The clip also has Jimin comforting him as he continued to cry.



K-pop boyband BTS is a global phenomenon now but their road to success has ot been easy. They have faced many roadblocks and not every band member's parents were okay with them turning musicians and record producers. And so Suga getting emotional about watching his parents in the audience had relevance.



In an old interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper revealed that his parents had never understood rap, as it ‘wasn’t part of the music they listened to’. “My parents didn’t understand rap. They are a generation apart from myself, and they never listened to rap; it wasn’t part of the music that they listened to. So it’s only natural they were against what I was doing. And, of course, being a musician is a very unstable profession as well.”





The rapper added that he understood where his parents came from, and this actually helped him to work harder. “So I can understand perfectly why my parents were against what I was doing. But I think that motivated me or helped me work harder because there was something that I now had to prove. I had to show my parents it was possible. So it drove and motivated me to work even harder.”



Despite the ongoing pandemic, BTS has had a good year with their singles topping charts worldwide. They have even been appointed as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture' by the President of South Korea Moon Jae In. The group will now be attending the United Nations General Assembly which will be held in September.