BTS to attend the UN General Assembly again, appointed as Special Presidential Envoy for Culture

K-pop boyband BTS is truly a global phenomenon. The band of seven will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly once again. The group has been appointed as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture' by the President of South Korea Moon Jae In. The group will now be attending the United Nations General Assembly which will take place in September.

A spokesperson from the South Korean Presidential Office announced the appointment decision was made keeping the mind to “raise awareness on global agendas, such as sustainable development, to future generations and to strengthen the nation's diplomatic power across the world in line with South Korea’s elevated status in the International community.”

“The appointment is a part of an attempt to broaden the nation’s diplomatic spectrum and enhance the international standing of the nation that brings to light global issues through collaborations with individuals who perform outstanding activities around the world.”

Not just UN, the newly appointed role will ensure that the band attends various conferences around the world.



BTS has attended the the UN General Assembly twice before due to their association with the anti-violence campaign with UNICEF.



In 2018, band member RM gave a moving speech at the 73rd Assembly, prompting praises from diplomats, the general public, and fans around the world. For the 75th Assembly, which took place last year, the band attended the event virtually and shared their message through a video bringing comfort to people.





This year too they will be back at the United Nations General Assembly to “share a message of hope and comfort to young people."