Was Jennifer Lawrence' famous fall at Oscars 2013 staged? The actress responds

Jennifer Lawrence recently discussed her infamous fall moment at Oscars 2013. In the past, several have alleged that the actress had faked her fall, which left her feeling 'devastated'.



Speaking to a podcast, the actress said that for a long time the situation was 'very sensitive'. ''I was ready for it. I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech,'' the actress recalled.

''I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I’m elated and I’m in shock…,'' she explains. ''And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank''.



''I can look back at it now fondly but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive,'' she said. The actress bagged an Academy for 'Silver Linings Playbook', in the best actress category that year.

Lawrence said she even confronted people who called her fall fake, ''It was so devastating because it was a horrific humiliation to me. I don’t know if I'll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech," she said.