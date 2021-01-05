'WandaVision' new clip introduces the original theme song of Disney+ series

Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for January 15 as the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to begin with 'WandaVision'.



Building upon the hype Disney Plus unveiled a new TV spot teasing the much-awaited superhero series. The clip introduces an original theme song written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.







"WandaVision` is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project. When the director, Matt Shakmn -- an old friend from my college days -- pitched it to us, we didn`t have to think about it," Lopez told Variety. "We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone," Lopez added.



'WandaVision', marks the first Marvel Studios series which has been created exclusively for Disney Plus. It will mark the return of Marvel Universe stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision.



The 1950s-inspired series will feature the two superheroes trying to lead a simple ordinary life in the suburbs before they finally realise that the setting is not what it seems. Others who will be seen essaying important roles in the film include Kathryn Hahn and Marvel alums Randall Park and Kat Dennings. The series has been directed by Matt Shakman. Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.



The nine-episode-long series will start streaming on Disney Plus on January 15.

