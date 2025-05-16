Published: May 16, 2025, 10:11 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
While you wait for the next season of regency-era romance show Bridgerton, let's take a took at 8 similar shows you can binge-watch and pass the time.
1 / 16
(Photograph:)
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is spin-off of the popular series of Bridgerton. The prequel tells the story of young queen's marriage to King George of England and how the duo transform the society together.
2 / 16
(Photograph:)
Outlander
The show follows the story of Claire Beauchamp Randall enjoys a second honeymoon in Scotland with her husband. However, she gets transported to mysterious world, where she meets a warrior.
3 / 16
(Photograph:)
Beecham House
Beecham House tells the story of John Beecham, a former soldier with the East India Company who moves to a Bungalow in Delhi with a mixed-race baby.
4 / 16
(Photograph:)
Downtown Abbey
With historical twist, Downtown Abbey tells the story of a country's estate owner Robert Crawley's distant cousin and heir apparent's freethinking mother clashes with Robert's conservative mother, who is a countess.
5 / 16
(Photograph:)
Belgravia
Set in the 19th century, Belgravia follows the story of Trenchard family in London, rub shoulders with London's established upper classes and how they manage in the society forms the crux of the story.
6 / 16
(Photograph:)
Reign
The series revolves around the life of Mary, Queen of Scots and her rise to power in the French Court.
7 / 16
(Photograph:)
The Buccaneers
The Buccaneers tells the story of young American women explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.
8 / 16
(Photograph:)
Sanditon
Sanditon tells the story of an impulsive woman who moves away from her home to a fishing village named Sanditon in an attempt to rediscover herself.
9 / 16
(Photograph:)
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is spin-off of the popular series of Bridgerton. The prequel tells the story of young queen's marriage to King George of England and how the duo transform the society together.
10 / 16
(Photograph:)
Outlander
The show follows the story of Claire Beauchamp Randall enjoys a second honeymoon in Scotland with her husband. However, she gets transported to mysterious world, where she meets a warrior.
11 / 16
(Photograph:)
Beecham House
Beecham House tells the story of John Beecham, a former soldier with the East India Company who moves to a Bungalow in Delhi with a mixed-race baby.
12 / 16
(Photograph:)
Downtown Abbey
With historical twist, Downtown Abbey tells the story of a country's estate owner Robert Crawley's distant cousin and heir apparent's freethinking mother clashes with Robert's conservative mother, who is a countess.
13 / 16
(Photograph:)
Belgravia
Set in the 19th century, Belgravia follows the story of Trenchard family in London, rub shoulders with London's established upper classes and how they manage in the society forms the crux of the story.
14 / 16
(Photograph:)
Reign
The series revolves around the life of Mary, Queen of Scots and her rise to power in the French Court.
15 / 16
(Photograph:)
The Buccaneers
The Buccaneers tells the story of young American women explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.
16 / 16
(Photograph:)
Sanditon
Sanditon tells the story of an impulsive woman who moves away from her home to a fishing village named Sanditon in an attempt to rediscover herself.