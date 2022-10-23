Vogue and Anna Wintour has 'no intention’ of working with Kanye West again

After Balenciaga, the fashion magazine Vogue announced that they will no longer work with American rapper Kanye West following his controversial anti-Semitic comments.



A Vogue spokesperson has exclusively revealed to Page Six that the magazine and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour have no intention of working with the rapper in the future.



Anna and Kanye had always shared a great bond. Their decade-long relationship began when Wintour invited the 'Gold Digger' rapper to her annual Met Gala in 2009. After that, she featured Kanye and his ex-wife on the magazine cover in 2014 right after their wedding.



However, now, after West's shocking comments against the Jewish community, Wintour has decided to cut all ties with the rapper. And, most recently, Wintour has also promoted the sunglasses line of West's Yeezy brand.



"Anna has had enough," an insider told Page Six, adding, "She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle."



However, it is still unclear how Wintour will cut him out—whether she will not be inviting him to her star-studded Met Gala event, or whether she will not his fashion exhibits through Vogue magazine.



Kanye has been in the news for a while now for his controversies-first for wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, then for his public feud with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. and most recently for his anti-Semitic tweets.



The West, who goes by the name of "Ye", tweeted that he was going "death con 3 on Jewish people".