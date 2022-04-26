Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty join Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty's cop series

Rohit Shetty's cop series 'Indian Police Force' is becoming a muti-starrer big-budget show. Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty have now joined the cast of the series that has Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.



On Tuesday, Vivek took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about joining the project."Charged to join the best force: `Indian Police Force` and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi," he wrote.

Charged to join the best force : “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop universe! Thank you bro #RohitShetty for trusting me with this amazing role! pic.twitter.com/xsxXszLWv8 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 26, 2022 ×

Vivek also shared his first look from the series, in which he is seen dressed in the police uniform as he holds a rifle in his arms.



The fictional series, which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country."