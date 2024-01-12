Vir Das set to star in his first-ever action film

Vir Das, the Emmy award-winning, actor-comedian celebrated for his unparalleled comedic flair and international acclaim, is set to venture into uncharted territory with his maiden foray into the action film genre. Recognised as the foremost Indian comedian on the global stage, Vir Das is gearing up to redefine his artistic boundaries and capture the imagination of audiences worldwide with his debut in an adrenaline-pumping action film.

Known for his impeccable style of comedy, Vir Das has consistently pushed the envelope of entertainment, earning him accolades and a massive fan following across the globe. Now, he is all set to showcase a hitherto unseen facet of his talent as he steps into the world of action cinema.

The untitled action film project is currently in the preparatory stages, with Vir Das set to essay the lead role. The film, expected to commence production in mid-2024, promises to be a thrilling ride that will not only highlight Vir's versatility as an actor but also present him in a completely new light.