Viola Davis wins Grammy, is now an 'EGOT'

Viola Davis is now an EGOT. At the Grammy Awards 2023, the Hollywood actor won for her audio recording of her memoir ‘Finding Me’. She is the third Black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history.

On her won, Viola Davis said, "I got EGOT!" as she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything,” she said. Catch all the live updates here

Viola Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx. Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg. See full winners list here