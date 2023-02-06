ugc_banner

Viola Davis wins Grammy, is now an 'EGOT'

New Delhi Edited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

With this Grammy, Viola Davis has all big awards to her credit.

Viola Davis is now an EGOT. At the Grammy Awards 2023, the Hollywood actor won for her audio recording of her memoir ‘Finding Me’. She is the third Black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history. 

On her won, Viola Davis said, "I got EGOT!" as she won a Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything,” she said. Catch all the live updates here

Viola Davis was the only female nominee in her category this year alongside big names Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Jamie Foxx. Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg. See full winners list here

For the unversed, EGOT status means a person has won all big awards – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The actress has an Emmy for her TV series ‘How To Get Away With Murder’. She has an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in 2016's Fences and has two Tony awards for Fences and King Hedley II.

RELATED

Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce is now the most decorated artist in awards history

Sparkling in midnight blue gown, Taylor Swift picks an early Grammy

Grammy Awards 2023: Full winners list

Topics