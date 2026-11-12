/Vinod Kapri's Pyre row: AICWA backs filmmaker, seeks probe into alleged reduction in film's shows

Days after filmmaker Vinod Kapri expressed frustration over the alleged removal of 75% of the theatrical shows of his latest release, Pyre, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) extended its support to the film. The development comes amid the release of the big-budget film Ramayana. Calling for fair opportunities for smaller films, the association took to X on November 11, seeking a probe into the screen cut and demanding a fair screen-allocation policy.

AICWA seeks probe into Pyre screen cut

A letter from AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta highlighted that Vinod's Pyre, made on a modest budget of Rs 2.5 crore, gradually expanded from 80 to nearly 400 screens due to positive word of mouth. However, despite the encouraging audience response, the film's screen count reportedly dropped to fewer than 100 after the release of Ramayana.

Gupta wrote in his statement, "I do not oppose Ramayana: Rise of Legend. It is a large-budget film that has given work to hundreds of workers, technicians, junior artists and artists across every department. It should succeed so producers profit and workers get paid on time. But a big film’s success should not come at the cost of a small film that audiences are already embracing."

Citing the success of small-budget films such as HanuMan, the letter further emphasised the importance of independent cinema and the opportunities it creates for emerging talent. Gupta stated that small-budget films form the backbone of Indian cinema.

In his statement, he wrote, "Small-budget films are the backbone of Indian cinema. They are the largest number of films made each year, and they give new and genuine talent its first opportunity. Their producers raise money with great difficulty and wait years to reach theatres, where they get very few screens. Most small films do not succeed, and when even a film that is working is removed, small producers will stop making films, new artists will lose their chance, and lakhs of workers will lose employment."

In its letter, the association put forward several demands, including a fair screen allocation policy for Indian cinema and a grievance redressal mechanism to protect independent and small-budget films. It also called for FIRs against theatre owners and distributors found responsible for the alleged unfair treatment.

Vinod Kapri on theatre reduction for Pyre

Earlier, on November 7, filmmaker Vinod Kapri took to X and posted a video statement, alleging that theatre owners and distributors had instructed his team to screen only one film. Without directly naming the film or those responsible, he questioned why one production should have to lose its theatrical space for another to succeed.

"We are in touch with theatre owners and distributors. They have been told that no other film will run in theatres except one. I do not understand why you have to run your film by stopping other films. Is this a victory of good over evil? Is there any honour in doing this? The honour with which we tell a story. This is a small film with non-actors, and people are crying after seeing it. What honour, truth and goodness can you boast of when theatres are ordered this way? I urge theatre owners and distributors not to do this with Pyre. If you have spent a lot of money, then we have spent our soul making a film. We deserve a fair chance," he said in the clip.

Sharing good news and announcing the development, Kapri took to X on November 12 and thanked audiences for supporting the film and helping it return to more screens. He also acknowledged support from cinema chains Cinepolis and PVR Cinemas.

He wrote, "Pyre is getting its shows back! Over 200 shows of Pyre are being added from Friday, 13th November. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens."

About Pyre

Pyre is a Hindi-Malayalam drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri. Set in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, the film follows an elderly couple, Padam and Tulsi, who live in a remote Himalayan village that is gradually being deserted as younger generations move to cities in search of better opportunities.