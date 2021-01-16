Vijay's 'Master' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Tamil film Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, has grossed over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu within the first three days.



Casting for the Hindi adaptation is expected to begin soon. Informing about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "IT`S OFFICIAL... #MASTER #HINDI REMAKE... #Master - starring #Vijay and #VijaySethupathi - will now be remade in #Hindi... Endemol Shine India, Murad Khetani [Cine1 Studios] and 7 Screen Studio will produce the #Hindi adaptation... Casting for #Hindi remake will commence soon."





Katrina Kaif paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's next?



Meanwhile, Master has witnessed a huge box office opening in its first three days in Tamil Nadu.



Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted: "#Master smashes past the 50 CR gross mark in TN today (the third day). 3-days total TN gross will be close to 55 CR. Boxoffice Monster #ThalapathyVijay has made it look like the good-old-days. Pongal time assaultuu by #MasterFilm. #MasterPongal #Thalapathy #VijaySethupathi."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ‘Master’ starred two of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema. Murad plans to rope in two Big Bollywood stars for the remake, however, casting decisions will be made only after they have a director on board.

The Hindi remake of ‘Master’ is likely to go on floors later this year.