Veteran actor Dharmendra gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra got his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The superstar shared the news on his Twitter account.



The 85-year-old actor tweeted a video in which he can be seen taking a vaccine shot. ''Tweet karte karte... josh aa gaya... aur main nikal gaya... vaccination lene... it's definitely not a show off... but to inspire you all... Friends, please take care," Dharmendra tweeted along with the video.

Few hours before he took the shot, the star took to his Twitter account and shared his black and white photo and urged everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. ''Mask laga kar baith..... tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga.......lock down ko lock karna hai ..... to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori'' he wrote.

Dharmendra joins a list of Indian celebrities who have received the COVID-19 vaccine before, including veterans like Kamal Haasan, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever and south star Nagarjuna.



On the work front, he will be next seen in 'Apne 2', which also stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol.