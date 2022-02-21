V shares his health update on Instagram, thanks ARMY for 'worrying' about him

Good news for the ARMY. V aka Kim Taehyung has recovered from COVID-19. The BTS band member took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to share a couple of videos that showed him seated on the floor and enjoying a song. The videos had messages in Korean and English

In the first video, the singer updated the ARMY about his recovery and thanked fans for their concern. "Thank you for worrying about me, I've fully recovered thanks to you." His second message written in English read, "You're sweet to worry have a good day."



Soon after the video was shared, fans of the star took to social media to express their happiness. "What a great day to see Taehyung's face, he's being better & his heartwarming message:.....*you're sweet to worry, have a good day* can't hold my tears," a Twitter user wrote, while another commented, "He’s so sweet to post in both Korean and English.. really happy to hear that he has recovered."

Last week, Big Hit Music, the media agency that handles BTS, had announced that V was the latest member of the band to contracted the virus.



The statement read, "V completed two rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities."



V's bandmates RM, Suga, and Jimin contracted the virus in December last year and January this year shortly after returning from the United States.

