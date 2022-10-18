'Uunchai' trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and co trek to Mt Everest for friendship

Films about friendship are often made in Hindi cinema. But filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' is different as it focuses on men in their 70s embarking on a trek to Mt Everest for friendship.



After teasing fans with character posters of the film, the makers dropped the trailer on Tuesday which shows Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher going on a trek to Mt Everest to fulfil the wish of their late friend played by Danny Denzongpa.

The film also features Neena Gupta and Sarika and Parineeti Chopra plays their trek guide. Now, a bunch of old men trekking to the Mt Everest where they "turn into ice" in minutes itself is a unique idea. 'Uunchai' is all the more special as it is Rajshri Productions' 60th film. The banner and Barjatya have given the Indian film industry iconic hits like 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Hum Hai Aapke Hai Kaun' to name a few.

Watch 'Uunchai' trailer here:





The film will release in theatres on November 11. It is written by Sunil Gandhi and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal.