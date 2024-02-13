Usher marries longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas post-Super Bowl performance

Usher is married now. The 45-year-old Grammy-winning singer has married his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, 40, in Las Vegas. The singer tied the knot hours after performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday night. According to a report on People, the couple exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor wedding chapel in Vegas. According to the marriage certificate, Usher's mother Jonetta Patton served as a witness to the union. "We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," a representative for the singer told the publication. "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea



Usher delivered an electrifying performance at the Super Bowl halftime. Soon after the game, the pair stepped out together in Las Vegas and was photographed wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.



Jennifer meanwhile was dressed in an all-white , while Usher wore a white floor-sweeping fur coat over his black tuxedo.



"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," Usher had said about his relationship earlier.



"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children," Usher continued. "It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"



"And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."



Usher also opened up about forming a deep connection with Jennifer Goicoechea during a time of growth. "I started this journey, I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, wow, this could be great," he said of the start of their romance, which began after he took a soul-searching trip around the globe in 2018.