New Delhi

The global premiere of All I Want for Christmas, a poignant travel documentary produced by Travelxp, was hosted at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi. The event was organised in collaboration with the embassies of Finland, Ukraine, Norway, SIFFCY and the Smile Foundation.

The documentary captured the magic of Christmas while delivering a powerful message of hope and resilience.

Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the 42-minute documentary tells the story of Anastasia, a young Ukrainian refugee, and her mother as they navigate the challenges of displacement.

Seeking to bring joy back into their lives, Anastasia’s mother plans a trip to Finland’s Lapland—a winter wonderland where dreams of meeting Santa come true. From dog sledding through pristine landscapes to swimming in the icy waters of Kemi, the journey becomes more than just a holiday; it becomes a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, reflected on the emotional weight of the film, stating: “We are deeply grateful to the filmmakers, Travelxp, in bringing this powerful story to life. We also thank our partners—Finland and Norway—for their unwavering support and dedication. The film reminds us of the profound impact of dispute, especially on children, who should never be deprived of peace, safety, and a loving home. Ukraine remains committed to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative which gives back their right to a future filled with hope and dignity, like the story presented by Anastasia, Ukrainian children deserve to celebrate Christmas with their families in a peaceful Ukraine, where joy and warmth replace fear and loss.”

Adding to this, Mr. Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador of Finland to India, remarked, “The documentary All I Want for Christmas highlights not just the spirit of Christmas but also the resilience, hopes, and dreams of refugees from Ukraine. The documentary reflects our shared commitment to solidarity, compassion, and the belief in a brighter future for everyone.

Nisha Chothani, the producer of the show and co-founder of Travelxp, shared her vision for the documentary, saying, “All I Want for Christmas represents the evolution of travel storytelling at Travelxp. While showcasing destinations remains central to our work, we’ve embraced the power of human stories to create deeper connections.”

All I Want for Christmas premiered globally and is now available to watch on Travelxp’s digital platform as well. It offers a heartwarming story of courage, love, and the universal desire for a brighter tomorrow.